play
Watch Newsround

Meteor filmed shooting across the sky on doorbell cameras

A meteor flying across the sky has been caught on lots of doorbell cameras across the UK.

The UK meteor network group said that more than 120 people in different parts of the UK had reported seeing the fireball in the sky.

Security and doorbell cameras in Manchester, Cardiff, Honiton, Bath, Midsomer Norton, and Milton Keynes, caught the meteor in action!

A meteor is a small chunk of space rock that enters into a planet's atmosphere and starts to burn up.

Meteors burn fast through the sky until they burn out, you can usually spot them by just looking up into the sky!

Last night's meteor was seen at about 10 pm for about seven seconds and people took to social media to say how bright it was!

Watch more videos

Meteor filmed shooting across the sky on doorbell cameras
Video

Meteor filmed shooting across the sky on doorbell cameras

The Big Question: How are planets named?
Video

The Big Question: How are planets named?

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!
Video

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess
Video

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut
Video

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!
Video

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!

'There is always hope for a better day'
Video

'There is always hope for a better day'

How can microchips help reunite lost cats with their owner?
Video

How can microchips help reunite lost cats with their owner?

Robin: 'Humbled and grateful' for Masked Singer experience
Video

Robin: 'Humbled and grateful' for Masked Singer experience

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'
Video

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'

Advice if issues with tech make home schooling tough
Video

Advice if issues with tech make home schooling tough

What is the digital divide?
Video

What is the digital divide?

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

'I don't like to be told what I can and can't achieve'
Video

'I don't like to be told what I can and can't achieve'

'When I was your age it was illegal to be gay'
Video

'When I was your age it was illegal to be gay'

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips
Video

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements
Video

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge
Video

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?
Video

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?

Ones to watch 2021
Video

Ones to watch 2021

Top Stories

Plastic bottles

How the drinks industry is reducing single-use plastics

comments
Mollie King chats with Ricky

Radio 1's Mollie King talks Dyslexia in lockdown

comments
Welsh flag

Everything you need to know about St David's Day

comments
Newsround Home