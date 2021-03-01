A meteor flying across the sky has been caught on lots of doorbell cameras across the UK.

The UK meteor network group said that more than 120 people in different parts of the UK had reported seeing the fireball in the sky.

Security and doorbell cameras in Manchester, Cardiff, Honiton, Bath, Midsomer Norton, and Milton Keynes, caught the meteor in action!

A meteor is a small chunk of space rock that enters into a planet's atmosphere and starts to burn up.

Meteors burn fast through the sky until they burn out, you can usually spot them by just looking up into the sky!

Last night's meteor was seen at about 10 pm for about seven seconds and people took to social media to say how bright it was!