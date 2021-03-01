Dancing On Ice: Who's the latest celeb to leave?

ITV

Rebekah Vardy is the latest celeb to be sent home after performing in Sunday night's show.

Lady Leshurr and Rebekah found themselves in the bottom two following their performances and went head to head in the dreaded skate off.

But the pressure proved too much for Vardy, who stumbled a few times whilst dancing to Kelly Clarkson's hit 'My Life Would Suck Without You.'

Jayne Torvill used her casting vote to send her packing, much to Lady Leshurr's relief!

"I've loved every single moment of it"

After the result, presenter Holly asked Rebekah if she'd hang up her skates or keep on dancing.

"Definitely, the kids are so desperate to skate as well" - so she will too!

"It's been absolutely incredible, I've loved every single moment of it," she said.

Going in to Movie Week there were just five couples left in the competition with the show having suffered a number of setbacks this series.

Olympic sprinter Colin Jackson was first up on the ice and was the one to wow the judges this week with his performance to 'You Should Be Dancing' from Saturday Night Fever.

Jackson and his professional skating partner Klabera Komini got 37.5 for their routine, the highest score in the series so far.

Five skaters have left the competition in the last month due to injury or testing positive for coronavirus.

Jason Donovan quit the show last week after being advised by doctors to leave the competition because of an "ongoing back issue."

The final of Dancing On Ice has now been moved forward to 14 March.

What do you think of the result this week? Who is your favourite and who do you think should win? Let us know in the comments.