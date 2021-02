Heads have been turning in Derbyshire's Peak District after a multi-coloured parrot was spotted flying over the hills!

Motley, a two-and-a-half-year-old macaw, started to get famous when his owner, Chloe, decided to train him to fly in the Peak District and then return to her.

Sameena's swooped in to cover the story about this 'macaw-some' bird.

Pictures from #Motleys_Adventurez