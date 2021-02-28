The Voice UK: Which celebs are going to be guest mentors?

ITV Coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and will.i.am will be joined by other famous faces from the music industry for the semi-finals

The Voice UK is stepping things up for the semi-finals by inviting some global superstars to join the coaches as guest mentors.

They will be helping the contestants move "up to the next level".

The semi-finals start on Saturday 6 March.

So, which celebs are joining the coaches? Read this to find out and tell us what you think in the comments.

Which celebrities are going to be guest mentors on The Voice UK?

ITV

Team Anne-Marie is being joined by one third of everyone's favourite girl band - it's Leigh-Anne from Little Mix!

The news was shared on Little Mix's Instagram account and Leigh-Anne said: "I'm so excited to be joining @annemarie as her guest mentor on @thevoiceuk this year! The talent is unreal."

After Little Mix's own singing competition The Search and having been the first band to win The X Factor, we're sure Leigh-Anne will have plenty of good advice!

ITV

Melanie C will be joining Tom Jones' team.

The former Spice Girl has a LOT of experience in putting on a big show, so will have no trouble in spotting talent on The Voice UK stage!

ITV

The Script's Danny Donoghue will be on hand to help will.i.am make the all-important decisions.

He was a coach on the show between 2012-13 so knows exactly how tough the competition can be!

ITV

And last but by no means least, the talented James Bay will be bringing his wisdom to Olly Murs' team.

Will James help Olly find this year's winner and give him his third The Voice victory in a row?

Last year, eighteen-year-old Blessing Chitapa was crowned the winner.