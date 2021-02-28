play
National Offer Day: Secondary school places announced for kids in England and Wales

Last updated at 11:19
School pupils wearing masks

Lots of you might be getting some big news about which secondary school you'll be going to.

On 1 March, Year Six pupils across England and Wales find out where they'll be going in September.

While many of you will be celebrating getting your first choice, some of you might discover you'll be going to a different school from your friends.

You might be excited about the chance to make new friends and have a fresh start, or you might feel a bit nervous about not knowing anyone.

BBC Radio 1 presenter, Katie Thistleton, has some good advice if you don't get in to the school you were hoping to go to.

WATCH: Katie Thistleton's advice if you didn't get your first choice secondary school

We also want to know if you got your preferred school - let us know by taking part in our vote. Don't forget you can also comment below.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

comments
comments
