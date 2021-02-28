Captain Sir Tom Moore: Tributes paid to celebrate his life

Reuters Captain Sir Tom Moore became famous when he raised millions of pounds for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday

Captain Sir Tom Moore has been described as "a beacon of light and hope to the world" by his family.

The 100-year-old raised almost £33 million for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden.

Tributes were paid to the remarkable fundraiser at his funeral on Saturday.

The service took place at St Mary's Church in Marston Moretaine, in his home village in Bedfordshire. He was honoured by the military including a flypast from a World War Two-era plane.

One of his daughters, Lucy Teixeira, said she was proud of him, adding: "You always told us to put your best foot forward and that's what you did last year."

Getty Images A Second World War-era plane, the C-47 Dakota, performed a flypast at the funeral

Captain Tom died with coronavirus earlier this month.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral was attended by just eight members of his immediate family, including his two daughters, four grandchildren and his sons-in-law.

The service opened with a rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone, which Capt Sir Tom recorded with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir.

Churches across England also rang a 100 single bell toll in memory of the army veteran.