Dancing on Ice: Final moved forward by a week

ITV have brought forward the Dancing on Ice final to Saturday 14 March.

The decision comes after several of the celebrities have had to leave the competition due to injury or the coronavirus.

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and comedian Rufus Hound both had to withdraw after testing positive for the virus, while reality TV star Billie Shepherd, singer and actress Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan all had to withdraw from the competition due to injury.

The remaining five contestants are Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes, rapper Lady Leshurr, Olympian Colin Jackson, radio presenter Sonny Jay and wife of Premier League footballer Jamie Vardy - Rebekah Vardy.

They will all - hopefully! - take to the ice for a movie-themed final.

ITV said in a statement: "ITV have taken the decision to move the final of Dancing on Ice forward by one week.

"The competition's final will now take place on Sunday 14 March.

"Our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times.

"Continuing to make the best TV for our viewers is our top priority and we look forward to the rest of the series, on air from this Sunday at 6pm."

The competition has just taken a week-long break in order to let injured contestants recover properly.

