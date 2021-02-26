Covid-19: Experts answer your vaccine questions

Trials are underway to test how well a Covid-19 vaccine works on under 18s, so we took your questions about vaccines to two of the UK's leading experts on vaccines.

Professors Sarah Gilbert and Andrew Pollard made one of the vaccines being given to adults all over the UK, to help combat the virus, and are now overseeing trials to see how it could help kids.

When they're not answering your questions, these two are either working on new versions of the vaccine, advising the government or actually giving people injections of the vaccine!

So, there aren't better experts to tackle your queries.