For more than three years, the cladding crisis has been affecting thousands of families.

Across the UK, some kids are living in homes that have been classed as unsafe. There are families who are unable to move and are facing huge bills to fix cladding issues.

"You're supposed to feel safe [at home]" says 10-year-old Dexter, who lives in a one-bedroom flat with his parents.

So how did we get here and whose responsibility is it to solve the problem?