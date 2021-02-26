Shamima Begum can't return to UK to fight for citizenship

This photo of Shamima was taken at al-Hawl refugee camp in north-eastern Syria on 18 February 2019

The highest court in the United Kingdom has decided that Shamima Begum will not be allowed to return to the UK to challenge the government's removal of her citizenship.

Ms Begum was 15 when she, and two other schoolgirls, left the UK and travelled to Syria to join the terrorist group, Islamic State (IS).

In 2019, the government removed her British citizenship because she was seen as a risk to national security.

She is currently in a camp in Syria which is controlled by armed guards. Her lawyers say they aren't allowed to meet up with her there and now she can't travel back to the UK, so her case is effectively on hold.

On Friday, Lord Reed, president of the Supreme Court, said the government had been entitled to prevent Ms Begum from returning to the UK.

Lord Reed said the appropriate answer was not to force the government to bring Ms Begum back to the UK - but to pause her legal fight over citizenship until she is in a safer position to take part in her appeal.

What is citizenship? Citizenship gives a person the right to live in a country. Citizenship is a person's right by law to live in a particular country. If a person has citizenship in a nation, they can live there and they can't be sent away or denied entry. In the UK, you can become a British citizen if you, or your parents, are born in the UK, if you've lived in the UK for five years, or if you marry a British citizen and have been in the UK for three years.

In July 2020, it was thought that Ms Begum would be allowed to return to the UK to challenge the removal of her citizenship after a decision was made by judges in the Court of Appeal.

The Court of Appeal deals with objections to decisions made in the lower courts.

They said she hadn't been given a fair trial as she wasn't in the UK at the time the decision to take away her citizenship was made.

However, the government then took this decision to the highest court in the UK - the Supreme Court - to argue that her return would be a massive security risk.

What happened to Shamima Begum?

In February 2015, 15-year-old Shamima Begum left her East London home along with two other teenage girls to join the militant group Islamic State.

They travelled to Turkey and then on to Syria where IS was largely based.

Once in Syria, Shamima married a Dutch IS fighter and lived in the city of Raqqa, which was an IS-controlled city.

Shamima lived under IS rule for more than three years. She was later found in a Syrian refugee camp in 2019 where she had a baby. Sadly, her child became ill and passed away.

In a television interview with Sky News in 2019, Ms Begum said: "People should have sympathy towards me for everything I've been through."

She was asked if she thought she had made a mistake by leaving the UK to join IS.

"In a way, yes, but I don't regret it because it's changed me as a person," she said. "It's made me stronger, tougher. I married my husband. I wouldn't have found someone like him back in the UK."

However, when the BBC asked Ms Begum about the terrorist attack on an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena that killed 22 people in 2017, she said that while she was "shocked", she thought it was "retaliation" for military assaults on IS areas in Syria.

She also said she was ready to go to prison if she is allowed to return to the UK.

Why is it a controversial issue?

PA Media The decision to block Shamima's return was made by judges in the UK's highest court, The Supreme Court

Many people are divided over whether or not she should be allowed back to the UK.

Some say that she was just a young girl when she left and that she was not fully in control of the decisions that she made. They say she was made to think a certain way by IS members.

But others think that she was old and responsible enough to make the decisions that she made and that she should have to deal with the consequences of her actions.

Why was Shamima's citizenship removed?

PA Shamima Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green in London when she left the UK in 2015 to join Islamic State in Syria

British people can lose their citizenship for a very limited number of reasons including:

If it is for the public good and the individual won't be made stateless - removal of citizenship may be in the public interest if a person is involved in terrorism, serious organised crime or war crimes

If a person was granted citizenship through fraud

Shamima's citizenship was removed on the grounds that it would be for the public good.

In order for this to be done legally, a person needs to have citizenship elsewhere.

It was ruled that the decision to take away Shamima's citizenship was legal as she was also a citizen of Bangladesh, which is where her mother was born.

A person is able to challenge a decision to strip them of their citizenship.

Home secretary Priti Patel, said: "The government will always take the strongest possible action to protect our national security and our priority remains maintaining the safety and security of our citizens."