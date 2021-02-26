Five things we learned from Prince Harry meets James Corden

The Late Late Show/Fulwell 73/CBS

The Duke of Sussex has been speaking about his decision to step back from royal duties.

Prince Harry told TV chat show host, James Corden, that the "difficult environment" created by the British media affected his mental health.

It comes a week after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan would not resume royal duties.

Here are five things you need to know about Prince Harry's chat with James Corden.

Stepping back from royal duties

Prince Harry was speaking to James Corden as part of a segment on The Late Late Show, with the duke joining Corden on a double-decker bus around Los Angeles.

When asked about the couple's decision to walk away from royal duties, Prince Harry insisted it was "was never walking away, it was stepping back rather than stepping down".

"It was a really difficult environment as a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, this is toxic."

He said he "did what any husband [or] father would do" by moving his family away.

But, he insisted that he will "never walk away, I will always be contributing. My life is public service."

Knowing Meghan was 'the one'

PA Harry and Meghan married at Windsor Castle in May 2018

Corden asked Prince Harry when he first knew he would marry Meghan.

"On the second date I was starting to think, wow, this is pretty special," he replied.

"We hit it off with each other, we were just so comfortable in each other's company.

"Dating with me, or any member of the royal family, is flipped upside down.

"All the dates become dinners or watching TV at home and then when you eventually become a couple you can venture out to dinners or the cinema.

"Everything was back to front with us so actually, we got to spend an enormous amount of time with just the two of us.

"There were no distractions and that was great," he added.

Archie's first word

PA Archie was born on 6 May, 2019

"My son is now just over a year and a half old," Prince Harry told Corden.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 6 May 2019. Harry and Meghan chose not to use a royal title for their son.

"He's got the most amazing personality and he's already putting three or four words together and he's singing songs."

When asked what Archie's first word was, Prince Harry replied: "Crocodile."

Since filming the interview, it's been announced that the couple are expecting their second child.

Zooming the Queen

Prince Harry confirmed to Corden that he and Meghan have been chatting via video-call with the Queen and Prince Philip during lockdown.

He explained that his grandfather hasn't grasped that you can leave a meeting by pressing a button and just shuts the lid of the laptop instead.

Prince Harry also revealed what the Queen got Archie for Christmas.

"She sent us a waffle maker," he said.

"Archie wakes up every morning and just goes...waffle," he added.

The Crown

Netflix The lives of Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, and father, Prince Charles, are depicted in The Crown

When asked about what he thought about the Netflix series, The Crown, Prince Harry said "it's fictional but it's loosely based on the truth."

The Crown, which is a drama about the the history of the Royal Family, has been criticised by several important officials including the Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden for its portrayal of the royals.

It features the lives of his late mother, Princes Diana, and his father, Prince Charles.

However, Prince Harry told Corden that the series hasn't bothered him.

"Of course it's not strictly accurate, but, loosely, it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," he said.

"I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself."

Prince Harry revealed that he'd like the actor Damian Lewis to play him on TV or in a film

Corden then asked Prince Harry who he would like to play him in the series.

"Damian Lewis," he replied.