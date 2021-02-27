Pokémon is turning 25 on 27 February!

That's right it's been 25 years since Pikachu was first introduced in the world, and since then the series has grown to become one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time.

In fact, to date, more than 368 million Pokémon video games have been sold worldwide!

From the games, to the TV series and trading cards, Pokémon has had a huge influence on the world since it was created.

We've been taking a look back at the history of Pokémon to see how it started and how much it's grown in 25 years.

So, if you want to be a Pokémon Master... of knowledge... then take a look!