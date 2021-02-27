play
Watch Newsround

Pokémon: A history - from cartridges to cards

Pokémon is turning 25 on 27 February!

That's right it's been 25 years since Pikachu was first introduced in the world, and since then the series has grown to become one of the most successful gaming franchises of all time.

In fact, to date, more than 368 million Pokémon video games have been sold worldwide!

From the games, to the TV series and trading cards, Pokémon has had a huge influence on the world since it was created.

We've been taking a look back at the history of Pokémon to see how it started and how much it's grown in 25 years.

So, if you want to be a Pokémon Master... of knowledge... then take a look!

Watch more videos

Pokémon: A history - from cartridges to cards
Video

Pokémon: A history - from cartridges to cards

The Big Question: How are planets named?
Video

The Big Question: How are planets named?

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!
Video

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess
Video

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut
Video

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!
Video

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!

'There is always hope for a better day'
Video

'There is always hope for a better day'

How can microchips help reunite lost cats with their owner?
Video

How can microchips help reunite lost cats with their owner?

Robin: 'Humbled and grateful' for Masked Singer experience
Video

Robin: 'Humbled and grateful' for Masked Singer experience

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'
Video

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'

Advice if issues with tech make home schooling tough
Video

Advice if issues with tech make home schooling tough

What is the digital divide?
Video

What is the digital divide?

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

'I don't like to be told what I can and can't achieve'
Video

'I don't like to be told what I can and can't achieve'

'When I was your age it was illegal to be gay'
Video

'When I was your age it was illegal to be gay'

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips
Video

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements
Video

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge
Video

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?
Video

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?

Ones to watch 2021
Video

Ones to watch 2021

Top Stories

ash-and-pikachu.

Pokémon at 25: A history - from cartridges to cards

comments
Cut-outs of hands in window
play
1:24

'We want to spread positivity and friendship around the world!'

Coronavirus Vaccine Trials

Covid-19 vaccine 'could be a spray or pill' in future

comments
Newsround Home