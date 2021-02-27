Pokémon is turning 25!

From the games, to the TV series and trading cards, Pokémon has had a huge influence on the world since it was created.

To celebrate we asked some YouTubers, presenters and long-time poké-fans, how they first discovered the series, and how it has inspired them.

Find out which Pokémon Randolph thinks he is most like, why Bird Keeper Toby first played Pokémon in a different language, and which Pokémon card Elle Osili-Wood wanted so much, she spent four weeks doing chores for it.