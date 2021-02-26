Pokémon: The news from the Pokémon Presents stream

The Pokemon Company

Pokémon just announced two new games to celebrate its 25th birthday.

That's right, it has been 25 years since Pikachu was first introduced in the world, and since then the series has grown to become one of the successful gaming franchises of all time.

To celebrate The Pokémon Company made a special live stream video, like the Nintendo Direct, to announce some of the new things it is working on.

Pokémon President Tsunekazu Ishihara introduced the video, alongside Takato Utsunomiya, the Chief Operating Officer, to talk about some of the new games coming out.

"Trainers caught their first Pokémon in 1996 and began an adventure that has lasted 25 years. Through eight regions, many different platforms, and countless Pokémon encounters, they have strived to be the very best," said Mr. Ishihara.

From new games, to sneak peeks and a highly anticipated remake, let's take a look at the news from the big announcement...

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remake

Nintendo/The Pokemon Company Pokémon like Piplup can join players on their journey through Sinnoh

Many Pokémon fans had been hoping that a Diamond and Pearl remake might be announced, and they weren't let down!

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl was first released in 2006, and the Pokémon Company announced that it would be remaking the classic game as: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The remake takes place in the Sinnoh region, and trainers can choose Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup to be their first partner Pokémon before setting off on their journey.

Along the way, trainers will be able to encounter the Legendary Pokémon Dialga in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Palkia in Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Takato Utsunomiya announced that the new game would be released for the Nintendo Switch console later this year.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Nintendo/the pokemon company

As well as a Diamond and Pearl remake, there was another new announcement that took fans by surprise: A new game called Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The live stream offered a special sneak peek at the brand new game which takes place in the Sinnoh region, but set a long time before the Diamond and Pearl games.

In fact, trainers will be tasked with creating and recording the first ever Pokédex for the region!

From the footage we could see trainers exploring an open world environment, similar to the Wild Area in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Nintendo/The Pokemon COmpany Players will encounter the mysterious and powerful legendary Pokémon Arceus on their journey

As they start off on their adventure, trainers will be able to choose either Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as their first partner Pokémon.

Eagle-eyed fans will know that these Pokémon are not native to the Sinnoh region, but were instead brought by a Pokémon Professor, who encountered them on a research trip to the other regions.

Trainers will also encounter the legendary Pokémon Arceus, who is is said to have shaped all there is in the Pokémon world.

"We hope that fans of all ages will enjoy creating new memories while exploring the Sinnoh region in these new games," said President Ishihara.

Takato Utsunomiya announced that the new game would be released in early 2022.

A new look at New Pokémon Snap

Nintendo/the pokemon company Players can use special items like the Illumina Orb to take even more magical pictures

Fans were also given a new sneak peek at the Pokémon Snap remake, which is coming out on 30 April 2021.

In the game players take on the role of a budding Pokémon photographer in the Lental region.

There they will work with Professor Mirror, to explore the region and take pictures of the Pokémon in their natural habitat, then help learn more about their behaviour.

The new video also shared the new photo editing and sharing features, which allow trainers all over the world to rank each others pictures.

