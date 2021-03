When you think of cute and cuddly the word robot isn't the first to spring to mind.

However, in Japan cute and clever robots have become more and more popular.

These robots are designed to give comfort to people of all ages, some are even warm to touch so it feels even more real!

According to technology firms sales of these cuddly guys have gone up as more people, both young and old, turn to them to tackle their loneliness.

Pictures from AFP.