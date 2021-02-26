Potato Head to drop 'Mr' title in gender-neutral name change

EPA Toymaker Hasbro said it was rebranding Mr Potato Head to promote "gender equality"

Bye-bye, Mister! The famous Mr Potato Head toy is getting a gender-neutral name change.

From later this year, the toy - launched almost 70 years ago - will be named Potato Head on packaging.

The classic toy's branding is being "reimagined for the modern consumer", its US maker Hasbro announced on Thursday.

The rebranded toy, which can be assembled with a selection of different body parts and clothes, will be released in autumn this year, Hasbro said.

Getty Images Mr Potato Head was one of the main characters in the Toy Story film series

"Hasbro is making sure all feel welcome in the Potato Head world by officially dropping the Mr from the Mr Potato Head brand name and logo to promote gender equality and inclusion," Hasbro said of the name change.

The company said the toy will allow children "to imagine and create their own Potato Head family".

However, in a later tweet on Thursday, the company said the Mr and Mrs Potato Head characters would still be available to buy, but didn't provide more details.

The rebrand has been seen as a positive move by some and criticised as a publicity stunt by others.

What does gender inclusive mean? Being gender inclusive means accepting everyone, regardless of their gender identity or how they express their gender.

It's being open to everyone, and speaking and writing in a way that doesn't discriminate against anyone because of their gender identity.

Hasbro Mr Potato Head first went on sale in 1952 with Mrs Potato Head, along with traditional feminised accessories, launching the following year

The move follows other updates to classic brands, including Barbie, who was initially known for being tall, thin, white and blonde but now comes in a range of ethnicities and body shapes.

In 2019, global toy giant Mattel released a line of gender-neutral dolls.

And more female characters have been added to the Thomas the Tank Engine series.

