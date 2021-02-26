play
Potato Head to drop 'Mr' title in gender-neutral name change

Last updated at 12:03
A large Mr Potato Head toy greets visitors to the corporate offices HasbroEPA
Toymaker Hasbro said it was rebranding Mr Potato Head to promote "gender equality"

Bye-bye, Mister! The famous Mr Potato Head toy is getting a gender-neutral name change.

From later this year, the toy - launched almost 70 years ago - will be named Potato Head on packaging.

The classic toy's branding is being "reimagined for the modern consumer", its US maker Hasbro announced on Thursday.

The rebranded toy, which can be assembled with a selection of different body parts and clothes, will be released in autumn this year, Hasbro said.

The main characters in Toy StoryGetty Images
Mr Potato Head was one of the main characters in the Toy Story film series

"Hasbro is making sure all feel welcome in the Potato Head world by officially dropping the Mr from the Mr Potato Head brand name and logo to promote gender equality and inclusion," Hasbro said of the name change.

The company said the toy will allow children "to imagine and create their own Potato Head family".

However, in a later tweet on Thursday, the company said the Mr and Mrs Potato Head characters would still be available to buy, but didn't provide more details.

The rebrand has been seen as a positive move by some and criticised as a publicity stunt by others.

Potato Head toysHasbro
Mr Potato Head first went on sale in 1952 with Mrs Potato Head, along with traditional feminised accessories, launching the following year

The move follows other updates to classic brands, including Barbie, who was initially known for being tall, thin, white and blonde but now comes in a range of ethnicities and body shapes.

In 2019, global toy giant Mattel released a line of gender-neutral dolls.

And more female characters have been added to the Thomas the Tank Engine series.

What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments.

  • Why would they do that? If they do that, the potato heads might not be recognised as their titles make them who they are. Anyways, I'm still going to call him Mr Potato Head. The world has gone mad.

  • Sorry If I offended anyone but couldn’t they make another potato head?

    • Fayaz replied:
      Ikr

  • Good

  • Yay! Gender equality Potato Head!

  • What?

  • Rather than changing cartoon names, why don't they make equal pay? If a woman's football team won a league, they'd get less than if a male team lost. On the subject of Potato Head, there's already a Mrs Potato Head. (BTW, I'm a girl)

    • Itz_cookieSash2000 replied:
      Yeah, I thought there already was a female potato head?

  • Cool I'll miss the real name tho also first comment

  • Soooo 😢

