BLACKPINK join fight against climate change

K-pop superstars BLACKPINK are one of the biggest music acts in the world, and their videos are seen by billions breaking YouTube viewing records.

So when they posted a video in December last year calling on people to take action now against climate change, it had a real impact.

The all-female group have decided to speak out just months before a major conference on climate change will be held in Britain.

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has written to thank them for supporting the UN Climate Summit known as COP26.

Watch to find out why they wanted to raise awareness about the climate emergency.

BLACKPINK were speaking to the BBC's Laura Bicker in South Korea.

