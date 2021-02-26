Covid vaccine: Queen says jab 'didn't hurt at all'

Buckingham Palace/PA Wire The Queen told officials behind the UK's vaccine rollout to "keep up the good work"

The Queen has encouraged people to get a Covid vaccine when they are offered one, saying hers "didn't hurt at all".

Queen Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, received their first doses of the vaccine in January.

When asked about her experience of having the jab during a video call with health leaders, the Queen said: "Well, as far as I can make out it was quite harmless."

"It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who've been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine."

"It didn't hurt at all," the Queen said, adding that she has since felt "protected".

The Queen said she understood getting a jab could be a "difficult" experience for some people but urged everyone to "think about other people rather than themselves".

'Keep up the good work'

PA Media The Queen and her husband Prince Philip - who are aged 94 and 99 respectively - have both had their first jabs

Speaking to the four officials overseeing the programme in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the Queen also said the speed of the UK's vaccination rollout had been "remarkable" so far.

She added: "Keep up the good work."

Dr Emily Lawson, who is leading the programme for the NHS in England, said the Queen's comments about her vaccine experience were an "incredibly important vote of confidence in the programme".

"We just want to make sure we create the conditions where everybody feels able to take up the offer of a vaccination when they're called," she said.

How many people have been vaccinated so far?

Getty Images Around 1,500 vaccination sites across the country are being used in the effort in vaccinate UK adults

More than 18 million people have had a first vaccine dose - that's about one in three adults in the UK.

The number of cases of coronavirus has been falling in recent weeks and experts believe that the programme is working.

The vaccine rollout has entered its next phase, after everyone in the top four priority groups - those who are most vulnerable to the virus - was offered a jab.

Many areas are now offering vaccine appointments to over-60s, adult carers of disabled people and younger adults in care homes.

Some 600,000 people out of 1.7 million added to the shielding list last week are now being invited to book a slot for a vaccine, NHS England said, while the rest have already had their jabs as part of the first phase of the vaccination programme.