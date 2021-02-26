Covid vaccine: Queen says jab 'didn't hurt at all'

The Queen has encouraged people to get a Covid vaccine when they are offered one, saying hers "didn't hurt at all".
Queen Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, received their first doses of the vaccine in January.
When asked about her experience of having the jab during a video call with health leaders, the Queen said: "Well, as far as I can make out it was quite harmless."
"It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who've been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine."
"It didn't hurt at all," the Queen said, adding that she has since felt "protected".
The Queen said she understood getting a jab could be a "difficult" experience for some people but urged everyone to "think about other people rather than themselves".
Speaking to the four officials overseeing the programme in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the Queen also said the speed of the UK's vaccination rollout had been "remarkable" so far.
She added: "Keep up the good work."
Dr Emily Lawson, who is leading the programme for the NHS in England, said the Queen's comments about her vaccine experience were an "incredibly important vote of confidence in the programme".
"We just want to make sure we create the conditions where everybody feels able to take up the offer of a vaccination when they're called," she said.
More than 18 million people have had a first vaccine dose - that's about one in three adults in the UK.
The number of cases of coronavirus has been falling in recent weeks and experts believe that the programme is working.
The vaccine rollout has entered its next phase, after everyone in the top four priority groups - those who are most vulnerable to the virus - was offered a jab.
Many areas are now offering vaccine appointments to over-60s, adult carers of disabled people and younger adults in care homes.
Some 600,000 people out of 1.7 million added to the shielding list last week are now being invited to book a slot for a vaccine, NHS England said, while the rest have already had their jabs as part of the first phase of the vaccination programme.
Astronomylover
Blue_blossom_bunny
zonair
Adam
Adam
Chocolate2000
Adam
PurpleShimmeringCherry
💜✨🍒Shimmer🍒✨💜
🌠🐾👑Jan’s FOTM 2020!👑🐾🌠
Adam
rainbowsrulenowandforever