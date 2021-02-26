play
Black-browed babbler has been seen for the first time in 180 years

black-browed babbler
The rare black-browed babbler

The black-browed babbler has long been a very mysterious bird!

It was first collected and described wayyyyy back in the 1840s - but the species was never seen in the wild again. Just one stuffed specimen remained as the only proof of it's existence!

But now the black-browed babbler has been rediscovered in the rainforests of Borneo, Indonesia. And, there are photos to prove it!

Two local men, Muhammad Suranto and Muhammad Rizky Fauzan, came across a bird they did not recognise whilst out in the forest. They managed to capture and photograph the bird, before they released it, unharmed, back into the wild.

They sent the photos to birdwatching groups, where ornithologists - people who study birds - realised what an amazing discovery they had made!

Photos of the area where the black-browed babbler was rediscovered by locals
Photos of the area where the black-browed babbler was rediscovered by locals

The images have allowed researchers to better describe the bird and to understand its home territory. The original specimen's origin was uncertain due to inaccurate record-keeping.

A team led by ornithologist Panji Gusti Akbar are hoping to travel to Borneo to further study the bird and determine if it is a threatened or endangered species.

"This bird is often called 'the biggest enigma in Indonesian ornithology,'" said Gusti Akbar. "It's mind-blowing to think that it's not extinct and it's still living in these lowland forests, but it's also a little scary because we don't know if the birds are safe or how much longer they may survive."

New research could be used to recommend the black-browed babbler for special protection as a threatened species.

The first confirmed sighting of a black-browed babbler in more than 170 years. The bird was accidentally caught by two local men in Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia and was released back to the forest unharmed
The first confirmed sighting of a black-browed babbler in more than 180 years. The bird was accidentally caught by two local men in Kalimantan, Borneo, Indonesia and was released back to the forest unharmed

