National Trust to plant blossom trees around UK

The National Trust is planning to plant dozens of blossoming trees, including cherry, hazel and plum, in different places around the UK.

They hope that by doing so the trees will improve access to nature for those in towns and cities.

As part of the plan, a circle of 33 trees will be planted in London, one representing each London borough.

Davies White The design for "The London Blossom Garden" in Newham

Designs are being finalised for groves in Nottingham, Newcastle and Plymouth - and other sites will follow.

The director-general of the National Trust, Hilary McGrady, said the project is still in its early days but "from little acorns great things grow".

Research carried out for the National Trust last year showed that almost half a million people live in areas with no trees or green spaces nearby.

Ms McGrady said: "At the heart of it, now more than ever, people need a little bit of soft beauty in their world, and remembering why nature matters."

Studies in lockdown have shown that being in and around nature is key to improving a person's mental and physical health.

Ms McGrady said the National Trust would be calling on the government to make solid commitments to protecting the natural world, ahead of hosting the global climate conference - known as COP 26 - in November.

The idea behind using blossom trees is to try to create a UK equivalent of Japan's concept of "Hanami" - the annual celebration of flowers, and the coming of spring.

Cherry blossom, or sakura as it's known in Japan, is a big part of Japanese culture.

People from all over the world come together to celebrate the blooming of the flowers, by visiting parks and throwing big picnics, and eating special blossom-themed food.

The peak or best time for viewing the flowers is around March-April time.

