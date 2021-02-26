LGBT+ young people 'twice as likely to feel lonely' during pandemic

Getty Images

A charity has been looking into the experiences of LGBT+ young people during the coronavirus pandemic and UK lockdowns.

Almost 3000 secondary school pupils, aged between 11 and 18, took part in the study which was carried out for youth charity Just Like Us.

It found that LGBT+ young people are twice as likely to feel lonely and more isolated during the pandemic, compared to their non-LGBT+ peers.

Getty Images

Almost three quarters (70%) of LGBT+ young people questioned in the survey said their mental health has worsened during the outbreak - only half of non-LGBT+ young people said the same.

The report also found that around two thirds (65%) of LGBT+ Black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) young people say their mental health has got worse since the pandemic began.

Two-thirds of transgender young people say their mental health has worsened, compared to half of young people who aren't transgender.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Psychologist Laverne Antrobus has some tips for looking after yourself right now

February is LGBT+ History month, which is a time to promote the history and celebrate the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. The + is an inclusive symbol to mean 'and others' to include people of all identities.

However half of the young people questioned said they haven't received any LGBT+ education this year.

It is up to individual schools to decide how and when they teach LGBT+ content, but the charity, Just Like Us, is now calling for there to be more support in schools and content taught as part of relationships education.

It hopes doing this would help tackle issues such as bullying.