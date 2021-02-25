play
Watch Newsround

The elephant selfies that could help conservation

Zoo keepers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo have taken the world's largest collection of thermal images of elephants.

It is hoped these images will make safer spaces for elephants living beside humans in Africa and Asia.

As populations grow more of the elephants's habitat is built on by humans and that can lead to problems.

The 30,000 images have been used to train a camera to detect elephants using the heat they give off.

It can then warn people living near to be aware of the animals in the area.

Elephants can ruin crops and property and these special selfies are hoped to help create harmony!

Watch more videos

The elephant selfies that could help conservation
Video

The elephant selfies that could help conservation

The Big Question: How are planets named?
Video

The Big Question: How are planets named?

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!
Video

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!
Video

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess
Video

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut
Video

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!
Video

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!

'There is always hope for a better day'
Video

'There is always hope for a better day'

How can microchips help reunite lost cats with their owner?
Video

How can microchips help reunite lost cats with their owner?

Robin: 'Humbled and grateful' for Masked Singer experience
Video

Robin: 'Humbled and grateful' for Masked Singer experience

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'
Video

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'

Advice if issues with tech make home schooling tough
Video

Advice if issues with tech make home schooling tough

What is the digital divide?
Video

What is the digital divide?

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

'I don't like to be told what I can and can't achieve'
Video

'I don't like to be told what I can and can't achieve'

'When I was your age it was illegal to be gay'
Video

'When I was your age it was illegal to be gay'

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips
Video

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements
Video

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge
Video

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?
Video

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?

Ones to watch 2021
Video

Ones to watch 2021

Top Stories

Marcus Rashford.

Marcus Rashford and Greta Thunberg given Gold Blue Peter badge

comments
Students

GCSE and A-level results will be decided by teachers

comments
picture-of-big-hair-assembly-presenter-yolanda
play
1:33

World Afro Day: Sign up for the Big Hair Assembly!

Newsround Home