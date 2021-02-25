The elephant selfies that could help conservation

Zoo keepers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo have taken the world's largest collection of thermal images of elephants.

It is hoped these images will make safer spaces for elephants living beside humans in Africa and Asia.

As populations grow more of the elephants's habitat is built on by humans and that can lead to problems.

The 30,000 images have been used to train a camera to detect elephants using the heat they give off.

It can then warn people living near to be aware of the animals in the area.

Elephants can ruin crops and property and these special selfies are hoped to help create harmony!