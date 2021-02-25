Happy National Toast Day, how do you top your toast?

Getty Images

Happy National Toast Day!

National Toast Day has been celebrated in the UK since 2014.

It takes place on the last Thursday of February.

The Tiptree World Bread Awards started the celebration in the UK but it has since become popular in American too.

We want to know what is your favourite toast topping, maybe it is jam, peanut butter or honey.

Tell us what you like to spread on your bread in the comments.

Getty Images Where does your favourite sit on this chart?

There's more than one way to toast a slice of bread.

You can have it light, dark a little bit burnt, toasted in a toaster, or even under the grill.

Did you know? The first electric toaster was invented in 1893 by Alan MacMasters in Scotland. It was called the "Eclipse Toaster" but it only toasted one side of bread so you had to flip it over yourself - watch your fingers!

That's not where the choices end though - what about what to put on your toast?

Getty Images What goes on yours?

There's jam - but so many flavours.

Chocolate spread, marmalade, honey, cheese, and ham some people even love a bit of marmite on theirs.

Toast can be breakfast, lunch, or dinner depending on what you pop on the top.

So tell us, which is your favourite way to have your toast? Rank your favourites below and leave us a comment.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Don't worry if you can't see your toast combination just leave a comment below to tell us what it is.