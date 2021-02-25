play
Watch Newsround

World Afro Day: Sign up for the Big Hair Assembly!

It is a live streamed school assembly featuring guest speakers and the organisers hope that it will be watched by schools around the world

The Big Hair Assembly takes place on the 15th of September and marks World Afro Day, a yearly event that aims to end afro hair discrimination through celebrating afro textured hair.

To find out more, we caught up with the presenter, saxophonist and TV presenter, YolanDa.

Check out the video or head over to here, to find out more about World Afro Day.

Newsround Home