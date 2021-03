As we all know almost all you guys have spent a lot of time studying remotely from home, which has many different challenges.

We've talked about having access to good wifi, or laptops to do your work, and for many of you you've had days when it's a real struggle.

So what happens if you're dyslexic too?

Ricky caught up with Radio 1 presenter Mollie King to chat about dyslexia in lockdown.