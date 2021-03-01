To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Mollie King on Dyslexia: "In some ways it's your superpower"

Dyslexia is a learning difference which primarily affects reading and writing skills.

However it does not only affect these skills. Dyslexia is all about how you process information.

Dyslexic people may have difficulty processing and remembering information they see and hear, which can affect learning.

And when we're almost all stuck at home studying, that can cause huge challenges if not managed in the right way.

"It must be quite overwhelming"

Mollie King is an ambassador for the British Dyslexia Association. She was diagnosed with dyslexia when she was in primary school.

"I was about 9 years old when I got the diagnosis," she says. "Suddenly everything made sense... I now understood why I found my reading so hard compared to my classmates.

"I found homework so hard because I learned through having a conversation and having a teacher talk to me about something."

Virtual deadlines

When you're working at home on your own and not having conversations with friends and teachers that can make learning really tough. And if you have dyslexia, with virtual deadlines, it can be even tougher.

"It must be so overwhelming at points... If someone said to me you've got to read this quicker now all that's going to do is make me read more words in the wrong order... I'm best when I'm most relaxed and have time to process things."

And that's the key to getting a grasp of your dyslexia. Time to process.

Top tips for managing your dyslexia: Setting the scene - make sure you're in a quiet place and minimise your distractions.

Take a brain break - take time out to help process information into bite size chunks... BUT don't watch TV!

Keep a learning journal - like a scrapbook it will help you keep track of what you've learnt.

Mollie and Donna from the British Dyslexia Association have shared their insights into how best you can handle your dyslexia in lockdown and help you form strategies that will have a positive effect on your learning, whether you are remote-learning or in the classroom.

Dyslexia can be your superpower

Mollie, who's a member of the girl group 'The Saturdays', and now a Radio 1 presenter, says her dyslexia has never held her back - and she's not met anyone who's dyslexic that hasn't had the "fire in their belly" to work hard.

Dyslexia is definitely not something to hold you back, and in some ways can actually be a superpower Mollie King , Radio 1 DJ and BDA Ambassador

She says being dyslexic has only meant she, like many others, have just had to work that bit harder.

Whilst recognising that learning in lockdown must be incredibly challenging if you have a learning difference like dyslexia, identifying and understanding how to manage it can actually make you better equipped to deal with difficult circumstances, like home learning.

And with that determination to succeed it can be your superpower.

