Back-to-school: Funding promise to help kids in England catch up this summer

Last updated at 08:31
Riverside school Barking

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced additional funds to help support a face-to-face summer school programme for secondary schools in England.

Announcing an extra £400 million of funding, he says it will give teachers "the tools and resources they need to teach pupils".

Mr Johnson said it also aims to provide children with the "opportunities they deserve to learn and fulfil their potential".

Many pupils have lost around half a school year in face-to-face learning, said the government.

Tell us what you think of the idea in the comments below and let us know what YOU think would be the best way to help pupils catch up in our vote.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

'Heroic job home-schooling'

The prime minister has already confirmed that all pupils will return to school on 8 March as part of the first step to easing England's lockdown restrictions.

Mr Johnson praised teachers and parents for doing a "heroic job with home-schooling" but said the classroom was "the best place for our children to be".

Boris JohnsonReuters

He said the money would ensure "no child is left behind" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How much will each school get?

The Department of Education has said that primary schools in England will each receive around £6,000 extra, with secondary schools getting £22,000 each to help provide the additional support promised by the government.

Year eight pupils wear face masks as a precaution against the transmission of the novel coronavirus as they queue in a corridor before attending an English lesson at Moor End Academy in HuddersfieldGetty Images

Face-to-face summer schools was the preferred option by the government after a range of other measures which were considered.

This included extending the school day and shorter summer holidays - but neither of these ideas has formed part of the government's strategy to help pupils catch up with their studies.

'Not adequate'

A teacher in a socially-distanced classroomGetty Images

The government is backing one-to-one and small group tuition, alongside summer school activities as a means to make sure all children can achieve their potential.

But Labour's shadow education secretary Kate Green said the funding was "not adequate and will not make up for the learning and time with friends that children have lost".

"There is no specific mention of supporting children's mental health or wellbeing, which is fundamental to enabling their recovery from this pandemic," she said.

Schools prepare to welcome students back to the classroomReuters
Pupils in England will return to the classroom on 8 March with extra money promised to help fund summer schools this year.

School leaders have welcomed the promise of more funding but warn that there is still a very long way to go to ensure the most disadvantaged pupils aren't left behind.

Paul Whiteman, a union representative of head teachers, said summer schools "will be of value for some pupils but it will be important not to overwhelm students".

Funding for schools is a decision made by devolved governments so while these plans currently only apply to schools in England, further announcements are expected to be made by the leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

  • I think it could be a good idea. but with all the work children have now it will only stress us out more and there's already a lot of pressure for all incomplete work to be done, and yesterday I saw a BBC article that said "The idea that children must "catch up" with learning lost due to the pandemic is heaping "huge" pressure on them", which I agree with. This is just my opinion though, so you don't have to agree

  • Summer school! No way. I want to spend my holidays how I want to. I think it should be optional.

  • Yes please! Although, I think there should be shifts for morning and afternoon because during the summer, it'd be hot. Maybe key stage 1 should have a morning shift whilst key stage 2 have an afternoon shift?

    • cheeky_monkey1229 replied:
      That is a good idea!

  • I think it's really good as pupils will be able to catch up on the missed work during the lockdown

  • I am going into year 7 next year and it is scary enough as it is now I have to go to that school in my holiday!

    • IcyOrangeAsh replied:
      I think it would be a catch up on the same year? Correct me if I'm wrong, though.

  • Tbh I’m not sure whether or not we should do it

  • I say yes and no.
    Yes but they get to have a non-uniform day everyday.
    No because they’ve been doing home-schooling all year and they deserve a break. So do the teachers

  • i dont want to do my last school year again especially as im moving into y7 in September.#first comment

  • Do grammar schools get extra funding???????? :(

    • GiGi replied:
      They shouldn't that would be so unfair

