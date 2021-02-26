'We want to spread positivity and friendship around the world!'

Pupils at a school in Middlesbrough have been trying to "spread some positivity and friendship around the world" during lockdown.

With people unable to meet up in person and travel to other countries, they decided to create a virtual wave.

They've been drawing and decorating cut-outs of their hands, and then with a little help from their teacher, posted photos of them on social media and challenged other people to 'wave' back.

Pupils and adults from across the globe have responded by posting their own hand pics online!

Check out this video to find out more.