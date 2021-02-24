More than 100 sea turtles have been released back into the sea, after they had to be rescued from a winter storm in the US.

Temperatures in the state of Texas were so low that the sea froze, leaving nowhere for the sea turtles to keep warm.

They became 'cold stunned' and were struggling to eat and move.

Volunteers and rescuers helped get the turtles to safety though, and have been trying to find water warm enough for them to be released back into the wild.

Watch as some of them have now been put back into the water near the Gulf of Mexico!