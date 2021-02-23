Black actor to voice Dr Hibbert in Simpsons for first time

Everett Collection Inc/Alamy Stock Photo The jovial Dr Julius Hibbert first appeared in 1990

Dr Hibbert will be played by a black actor for the first time in the long running animation, The Simpsons.

The creators of the show announced that actor, Kevin Michael Richardson, will take up the role.

He'll replace white actor, Harry Shearer, who has voiced Dr Hibbert since the show began in 1990.

In June, the show's producers said The Simpsons will no longer use white actors to voice non-white characters.

Getty Images

The animation has faced criticism for many years for using a white actor to voice the part of Indian-American character, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

Hank Azaria - who voices Apu - said earlier this year that he was stepping down from the role.

The show has been accused of using the character of Indian convenience store owner Apu in a way that is offensive to people who are Indian-American.

The same complaint has been made about the way The Simpsons portrays African-American character, Dr Hibbert.

What is a stereotype? Stereotypes are ideas about a person or a group of people based on things like their age, gender, ethnicity, accent, sexuality, where they live, or are from, or if they have a disability. These views are often incorrect and unfair because they are not based on fact, and are instead generalisations which don't recognise people's individuality.

Harry Shearer will continue to play his other characters, Mr Burns, Ned Flanders and Principal Skinner.

Last September, Hank Azaria was also replaced as the voice of Homer Simpson's black workmate Carl Carlson. Actor Alex Désert took over that role.

The Simpsons isn't the only animation making changes some other US animations have also stopped using white actors to voice non-white characters.