Face masks in schools: What are the latest rules?

PA Media

The government has announced that some secondary school pupils in England will have to wear face coverings or masks in classrooms for an initial period when they return to school.

It's a big change as previously students only had to wear them in communal areas and some children don't have to wear them at all.

Here's what you need to know.

Who will wear have to masks and where?

Getty Images

As part of the plan to reopen England from its current lockdown, the government has announced that schools in England will all reopen on Monday 8 March.

But one big difference was announced for secondary school pupils when it comes to wearing face coverings.

Classes in Year 7 and above will be advised to wear masks in classrooms for the first weeks after reopening - if they can't stick to the two-metre social distancing rule in classrooms.

This is as well as people having to wear masks in communal areas (like corridors) and also on school buses or public transport, as many children did during the autumn term.

However there are exceptions to the rule for when wearing a face covering would affect your ability to take part in "exercise or strenuous activity" such as PE, or for anyone who doesn't wear a mask for health reasons.

This doesn't apply to primary school children in England.

Children over 11 also still need to wear masks when they go into places like shops or supermarkets.

What about the rest of the UK?

Getty Images

The rules about school openings and masks are slightly different around the UK:

The Scottish government says all secondary school pupils should wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas, and senior pupils (years S4-S6) and their teachers must wear them in class.

All staff in Scottish schools must wear masks where social distancing is not possible.

In Wales, face coverings are recommended in high schools when social distancing is "unlikely to be maintained".

In Northern Ireland, face coverings must be worn in the corridors of post-primary schools and on public and school transport.

Why have the latest changes been made in England?

The main job of face coverings is to protect everyone by using them to stop the spread of coronavirus, rather than just to protect yourself - if everyone wears one, the risk for all goes down.

When worn correctly (covering nose AND mouth), they can help to reduce the spread of the virus from people who are contagious, including those who have no symptoms.

Many secondary school pupils will be used to wearing masks in communal areas but not so much in classrooms.

Experts say the new rule is about being super-careful when schools open and so they can keep an eye on the impact of reopening on the spread of coronavirus.

The government recommends that the use of face coverings in... secondary schools is extended for a limited period to all indoor environments - including classrooms - unless 2m social distancing can be maintained. Government roadmap for ending lockdown in England

The wearing of masks has been announced for a "time-limited period" and will be combined with voluntary rapid home testing for all secondary pupils.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the measure would be in place for secondary pupils for the rest of this term to offer "even greater reassurance" that face-to-face teaching is safe.

Sir Patrick Valance, the chief medical advisor to the government, said scientists would be measuring the effects of children going back to school to see whether the spread of the virus has stayed under control.

"At that point we can see what the consequences of various actions are and see... if mask wearing needs to continue and it's only for children who are able to do so in secondary school," he added.