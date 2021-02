Ever wanted to find out more about the stars of The Next Step?

Newsround's got you covered!

Shanequa caught up with actress Alexandra Chaves who plays Piper on the show.

Alex reveals all on being part of The Next Step family, how she got into dance and why she thinks TikTok is so great!

Shanequa also got to try her hand at a few popular TikTok moves taught by Piper - check them out!