Getty Images

The Lionesses are back.

After almost 12 months without a fixture, England women's team are playing Northern Ireland in a friendly match today.

The Lionesses have not played since a 1-0 loss to Spain in March last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It'll be their first match without former manager, Phil Neville, as Hege Riise takes charge.

The Norwegian coach took over as interim manager in January following the departure of Neville.

England captain, Steph Houghton said the side is looking forward to getting "back into the rhythm of playing again."

"We are excited," said Houghton.

"We just can't wait to put on the England shirt again."

Houghton and the rest of the England team had been due to play Germany and Norway in the past year but both matches were cancelled.

Reuters Hege Riise (pictured) manages England for the first time

Next year, the Lionesses will host the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 at stadiums across the country.

Their opponents, Northern Ireland, have also qualified for the tournament.

Before that though, all focus for both teams will be on getting a place in the Great Britain squad for the re-arranged Tokyo Olympics.

PA Media Jill Scott (pictured) will make her 150th appearance for England

The friendly match also marks the 150th appearance of England midfielder, Jill Scott.

Her captain, Houghton, described Scott as a "legend" and "one of the best players in the world."

"To show that she has been able to play 150 times for her country shows that.

"She has been one of the best midfielders in the world and has shown that consistent level of performance so I'm full of admiration for her," Houghton said.

Scott, who is now 34 years old, is 22 games away from overtaking record appearance holder, Farah Williams.