Schools: PM confirms all schools in England to reopen 8 March

Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs his plan in the House of Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that schools will reopen in England in two weeks.

The government has said getting all UK children into classrooms is the country's priority adding that "classrooms are the best place for our young people to be".

The PM went through his four-part plan for relaxing lockdown rules in England in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

Mr Johnson said "pupils in all schools can safely return to face-to-face teaching" from 8 March. All students in secondary schools will be tested twice a week under the new rules.

Breakfast and after-school clubs can also start again, as well as other children's activities such as sport.

Getty Images Schools in Scotland and Wales reopened to pupils on Monday - students in England will be allowed back on 8 March

England has been in full lockdown since 5 January due to high numbers of coronavirus infections - with people ordered to stay at home and schools closed.

The lockdown will be lifted in all areas of England at the same time, as opposed to using a tier system. This is because the government says the level of infection is "broadly similar" across the country.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will all reveal their plans for leaving lockdown in the coming days, but First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says their plan will be similar to the England rules.

What is the four-part plan?

Boris Johnson has said that there are four stages to his plan to lift lockdown. Different rules will be relaxed at different times, but this depends on the virus being kept under control.

The government is hoping the following will be possible:

Step one: This will start on 8 March, with all schools being reopened. Two people from different households will also be allowed to meet outdoors socially, for example for a chat or a picnic.

At the moment, two people from different households are only allowed to meet for exercise.

From 29 March, if there are no substantial increases in people being severely ill and needing hospital treatment, outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts as well as open-air swimming pools can reopen.

Getty Images Organised outdoor sports can start again from 29 March

Organised outdoor sports can also restart.

From this date, which is to coincide with the Easter holidays in England, people will no longer be required to stay at home.

The rule of six will also return meaning up to six people can meet outdoors, including in private gardens. Two households will also be able to meet outside.

Step two: This will be from 12 April at the earliest. Hairdressers and other non-essential businesses such as clothes shops can reopen.

Getty Images Lockdown haircuts will (hopefully) become a thing of the past from 12 April

Zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas can also open, as well as public libraries and community centres.

Step three: This will happen "no earlier than 17 May" and includes the reopening of many non-essential businesses including restaurants, cinemas, theatres and sports stadiums, although there might be some limits still on these venues.

"Most restrictions" on meeting outdoors will be lifted, with a total of 30 people able to get together.

It will also be possible to legally see friends and family indoors, but only two households at a time.

Step four: The hope is that all legal restrictions on life will be lifted by 21 June when large events can once again take place.

Will the PM's plan definitely happen?

Getty Images Two people from different households will be able to meet outdoors for a chat or a picnic from 8 March

The prime minister has said all of these restrictions will only be lifted, if four tests are met.

1. That the vaccination programme is going well. So far more than 17 million people have had their first dose.

2. That the number of people being admitted to hospital or dying of coronavirus continues to fall.

3. That there is reduced pressure on the NHS.

4. That there are no issues with new variants of the coronavirus which could impact the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Mr Johnson has said he hopes this "cautious" roadmap is the best way to remove all lockdown rules and not have to impose tighter restrictions again.

