Schools: PM confirms all schools in England to reopen 8 March

Last updated at 17:17
Boris JohnsonGetty Images
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs his plan in the House of Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that schools will reopen in England in two weeks.

The government has said getting all UK children into classrooms is the country's priority adding that "classrooms are the best place for our young people to be".

The PM went through his four-part plan for relaxing lockdown rules in England in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

Mr Johnson said "pupils in all schools can safely return to face-to-face teaching" from 8 March. All students in secondary schools will be tested twice a week under the new rules.

Breakfast and after-school clubs can also start again, as well as other children's activities such as sport.

Children heading into schoolGetty Images
Schools in Scotland and Wales reopened to pupils on Monday - students in England will be allowed back on 8 March

England has been in full lockdown since 5 January due to high numbers of coronavirus infections - with people ordered to stay at home and schools closed.

The lockdown will be lifted in all areas of England at the same time, as opposed to using a tier system. This is because the government says the level of infection is "broadly similar" across the country.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will all reveal their plans for leaving lockdown in the coming days, but First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon says their plan will be similar to the England rules.

What is the four-part plan?

Boris Johnson has said that there are four stages to his plan to lift lockdown. Different rules will be relaxed at different times, but this depends on the virus being kept under control.

The government is hoping the following will be possible:

Step one: This will start on 8 March, with all schools being reopened. Two people from different households will also be allowed to meet outdoors socially, for example for a chat or a picnic.

At the moment, two people from different households are only allowed to meet for exercise.

From 29 March, if there are no substantial increases in people being severely ill and needing hospital treatment, outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts as well as open-air swimming pools can reopen.

football in the parkGetty Images
Organised outdoor sports can start again from 29 March

Organised outdoor sports can also restart.

From this date, which is to coincide with the Easter holidays in England, people will no longer be required to stay at home.

The rule of six will also return meaning up to six people can meet outdoors, including in private gardens. Two households will also be able to meet outside.

Step two: This will be from 12 April at the earliest. Hairdressers and other non-essential businesses such as clothes shops can reopen.

lockdown haircuts will become a thing of the past from 12 AprilGetty Images
Lockdown haircuts will (hopefully) become a thing of the past from 12 April

Zoos, theme parks and drive-in cinemas can also open, as well as public libraries and community centres.

Step three: This will happen "no earlier than 17 May" and includes the reopening of many non-essential businesses including restaurants, cinemas, theatres and sports stadiums, although there might be some limits still on these venues.

"Most restrictions" on meeting outdoors will be lifted, with a total of 30 people able to get together.

It will also be possible to legally see friends and family indoors, but only two households at a time.

Step four: The hope is that all legal restrictions on life will be lifted by 21 June when large events can once again take place.

Will the PM's plan definitely happen?
people meeting for a chatGetty Images
Two people from different households will be able to meet outdoors for a chat or a picnic from 8 March

The prime minister has said all of these restrictions will only be lifted, if four tests are met.

1. That the vaccination programme is going well. So far more than 17 million people have had their first dose.

2. That the number of people being admitted to hospital or dying of coronavirus continues to fall.

3. That there is reduced pressure on the NHS.

4. That there are no issues with new variants of the coronavirus which could impact the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Mr Johnson has said he hopes this "cautious" roadmap is the best way to remove all lockdown rules and not have to impose tighter restrictions again.

Do you have any questions about the plans to relax lockdown rules in England? What are you looking forward to being able to do again? Let us know in the comments.

  • Yesss. So excited. I can’t wait to go back to school.

    [Edited by moderator]

  • When will those who are required to wear masks in public indoor settings stip needing them?

  • For the first time in ages, I feel lucky to be in year 5. I don't have to wear masks. However, I've got advice for those who do.

    Advice-

    -Some masks are more breathable in than others. Try the one that ties around the back of your head if you find it hard to breathe in it.
    -Keep hydrated as it masks make you feel hot.
    -Try different styles for fun

    Hope I helped!

    • Rainbow Toast replied:
      Good advice 👍

  • Finally!! I’m so happy!!
    Like if you are as well!a,

    • IcyOrangeAsh replied:
      Phew! This is what I've been waiting for! 'Cause I'm happy and you know it!

  • yay finallyyyy 🥺

  • Oh no, I'm dreading going back to school. I don't know how I am going to go back to school. I'm so scared, now I know I'm actually going back I'm so worried. My Dad is vulnerable and I'm going to feel so unsafe at school. I'd rather be homeschooling, I don't know what I'm going to do.

    Will social distancing and wearing masks all day be compulsory in secondary schools? I hope so, because this will slow the spread of Covid 19. x
    Stay Safe Everyone 🌈
    H3rm10n3

    • CamoflaugeWolf13 replied:
      I think you will be able to stay at home if you really want to. Ask your parents to contact your head of year/headteacher and they’ll hopefully arrange something

  • and still no face coverings required for primary school kids!! Cases are gonna rise!

  • Finally schools are reopening ! 😁😁I'm really looking forward to seeing my friends .

  • I don't really want to go back to school, but I can't wait for when we're able to see people again!

  • YES YES YES!!! I’m sooo happy I’m nearly crying

  • aww i kinda like homeschool ngl...

    • LilacSwimmerPanda replied:
      Same here! I get work done way faster, and it's so much easier to concentrate!

  • Do we have to wear masks in classrooms now (for the whole time) in primary and secondary schools? - my friend said we have to now but they aren't completely sure

    • Candy replied:
      i hope not - i cant stand masks

  • Yay! I'm so happy! Finally!🥳🤩

  • ooooo so happy............

  • School in a few weeks!!!

  • I mean I guess that’s a good thing but don’t children mix still even though they are not told to?

  • Lockdown will soon be over 😀🥳🥳
    #First Comment

  • I don’t want to go back to school :(

  • Awesome!

