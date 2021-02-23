Dancing on Ice: Jason Donovan quits the show

ITV/PA Media Donovan urged the remaining celebrities to "stay healthy and take lots of care"

Jason Donovan has become the latest celebrity to pull out of this year's Dancing on Ice.

The Australian singer said doctors advised him to leave the competition because of an "ongoing back issue."

"It's a nightmare and I'm completely gutted," said Donovan.

He is the fifth celebrity to have to leave this year's series.

Denise Van Outen and Billie Shepherd were forced to withdraw with injuries.

Rufus Hound and Joe-Warren Platt caught Covid-19.

ITV cancelled the live show on Sunday because of all the injuries.

However, it has said the contest would resume this weekend with five remaining celebrities competing - Faye Brookes, Rebekah Vardy, Lady Leshurr, Colin Jackson and Sonny Jay.

It's not just the celebrities who have been affected by the injury curse.

Professional skater Hamish Gaman, who partnered actress Fay Brookes, was replaced last week after injuring his finger putting on a sock.

ITV Jason Donovan has become the latest celeb to withdraw from the show due to injury

Announcing his departure in a video, Donovan said: "I am devastated to announce that due to this ongoing back issue that occurred on Dancing on Ice about 10 days ago, and at the advice of my medical team in the show, that unfortunately I can't continue in the competition and therefore have to withdraw.

"We put so much work into getting to this point but I have to respect my health and I have to respect my body moving forward. That is my biggest priority."

He ended with a message to the show's surviving participants: "Please stay safe, stay healthy and take lots of care."

Dancing on Ice isn't the only TV show to be disrupted in the past 12 months.

Britain's Got Talent has been postponed until next year at the earliest due to concerns about safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! had to be relocated from the Australian jungle to a castle in Wales.

Strictly Come Dancing competitor, Nicola Adams, had to withdraw from the competition after testing positive for Covid-19.