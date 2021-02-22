play
Watch Newsround

Education Minister answers YOUR questions!

When will schools open up again?

It's difficult to know for sure at this point but schools in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland may open at different times depending on the different lockdowns in each country.

In Northern Ireland, pupils in primaries one to three will return to classrooms on 8 March.

After two weeks, they will resume remote learning so older pupils in years 12 to 14 can go back to school.

Martin's been putting some of your questions to the minister in charge of education in Northern Ireland, Peter Weir .

Newsround will also be aiming to speak to the people in charge of schools in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, so watch this space.

Newsround Home