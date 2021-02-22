Covid: PM to reveal when schools could reopen in England

Reuters

Boris Johnson will announce later today plans for when schools could reopen and how he hopes some restrictions will be lifted in England after the latest coronavirus lockdown.

England has been in full lockdown since 5 January - with people ordered to stay at home and schools closed.

However, schools are expected to become the first places to reopen for all children on 8 March as part of a four-part plan Mr Johnson is likely to announce on Monday evening.

Experts are calling the plans "cautious" but it's understood that up to six people or two households will be allowed to meet outdoors from 29 March.

The plan for lifting lockdown is different in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland because each country has the power to set its own restrictions.

Are schools reopening in other parts of the UK?

Reuters First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned people in Scotland not to book Easter holidays

In Scotland, children in years education like nurseries and the first three years of primary will return to school on Monday 22 February.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will set out the country's route out of lockdown restrictions in the next few days but has warned people not to book Easter holidays.

In Wales, children aged three to seven are starting a phased return to schools too on Monday, along with some college students.

First Minister Mark Drayford has said he hopes to lift the "stay at home" message within the next three weeks, with some non-essential shops and hairdressers possibly reopening at the same time.

In Northern Ireland, a review of the current lockdown measures will take place on 18 March.

Pre-school, nursery and pupils in primaries one to three will return to classrooms on 8 March.

After two weeks, they will resume remote learning so older pupils in years 12 to 14 can go back to school.

What else will Boris Johnson be announcing on Monday?

Rules are expected to be lifted in stages and four conditions will have to be met at each stage in order for the restrictions to the lifted.

It's understood that the first stage will be split into two parts.

From 8 March, all schools in England are expected to be open with outdoor after-school sports and activities allowed.

Also, going to the park for social reasons like a picnic, and not just exercise, could be allowed between two people.

From 29 March, outdoor gatherings of either six people or two households are expected be allowed. This will include inside private gardens.

Tennis courts and basketball courts could reopen on this date and grassroots football could be allowed to continue for kids and adults.

Getty Images Schools in England could reopen on 8 March

It's also understood that people will be allowed to travel out of their local areas from 29 March.

However, the guidance to stay local will remain and overnight stays won't be allowed.

Reuters Boris Johnson has said his decisions on when to lift lockdown restrictions will be guided by scientific data

Boris Johnson has said that he will rely on scientific data to inform the government on "every step" of lifting restrictions.

"We will be cautious about this approach so that we do not undo the progress we have achieved so far and the sacrifices each and every one of you has made to keep yourself and others safe," he added.

So far, more than 17.5 million people in the UK have received a vaccine dose since the rollout began in December last year.

Four conditions have to be met in order for each stage of lifting the lockdown to take place:

1. The coronavirus vaccine programme has to continue to go to plan.

2. The evidence has to show that vaccines are reducing the number of people dying with the virus or needing hospital treatment.

3. Infection rates do not risk a major increase in people needing to go to hospital.

4. Any new variants or mutations of the virus do not fundamentally change the risk of lifting restrictions.

The government said the four conditions are currently being met so the first step of lockdown easing in England will start as planned on 8 March.