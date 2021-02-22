Snowmazing! Check out this record-breaking ice labyrinth
The huge maze in Canada is 73 meters by 73 meters and took six weeks to build.
Welcome to the world's biggest snow maze, where this year's visitors are taking on an even bigger challenge... 91% more twists, turns and dead-ends!
Reuters
It has been created here in Manitoba, in Canada.
Reuters
Coronavirus social distancing measures meant the maze had to be made a little wider than last year's icy spectacular.
Reuters
The huge labyrinth is 73 meters by 73 meters (240 feet by 240 feet) and took six whole weeks to build.
Reuters
Angie Masse is one of the maze's owners. She said: "In 2019, we applied for the title of the world's largest snow maze, which we got in February and this year, just with COVID and everything, we wanted to make it bigger. And so this year, it's about 91% bigger than the world's largest title that we hold now."
Reuters
"We love outdoor entertainment...then we're like, we need to do something in the winter time and I guess we love mazes as well." Angie added.
Reuters
The maze has given locals the chance to perfect their navigational skills, exercise and get a little fresh air... whilst putting their thermals to the test!