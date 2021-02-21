Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: Did you enjoy the show?

ITV The boys were back with a bang!

Ant and Dec returned triumphantly to our screens on Saturday night to bring us 90 minutes of top telly!

There were surprises for a very special teacher, a rather epic golf and footie themed Ant v Dec, and lots of hidden camera mischief with Harry and Jamie Redknapp.

And, Gary Barlow performed live in the studio for the End of The Show Show.

The only thing that was missing from the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway was the studio audience - they were there virtually instead .

PA The famous duo are multi award-winning!

What else can we expect from the new series?

Fans will be pleased to know that the Undercover and I'm a Celebrity...Get Out of Me Ear games will continue to play a big part in the new series.

Pandas Bam and Boo will also make an appearance - they are not typical pandas, but Ant and Dec in very realistic costumes! This year, their antics involve a teddy bear's picnic.

The presenting pair will be joined by some more familiar faces, including The Masked Singer detective Davina McCall, as well as I'm A Celeb star and Olympic athlete Sir Mo Farah.

The new series continues on ITV next Saturday.

