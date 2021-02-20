US weather: Major disaster set to be declared in Texas
People living in Texas have been hit with widespread power cuts, as well as food and water shortages, after a record-breaking winter storm blanketed the US state in snow and ice.
US President Joe Biden is now getting ready to declare a major disaster in Texas, which will help government money to be spent on a relief effort to help those most in need. Several other southern US states have also been hit with freezing temperatures this week. Nearly 60 people have died.
Temperatures fell to below -10C (14F), and with so many people needing to heat their homes the state's power grid has failed to cope with the demand. As many as 3.3 million people have been without power.
The weather has also created extremely dangerous conditions on the roads and brought traffic jams to some areas.
Around 13 million people - which is nearly half of the state's population - have faced problems with getting clean water too, because hundreds of systems have been damaged by the freezing temperatures.
Some people took shelter at a Salvation Army church hall.
Shops have sold out of basic food supplies and water as people stocked up on essential supplies.
Officials there say they are working hard to give bottled water to those who need it, as well as power generators. Here cars are lining up to collect cases of water.
Breweries and other local businesses have also been involved with efforts to supply drinkable water.
Storm warnings are still in place across much of Texas, but over the coming days temperatures are set to rise, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).