Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank reveal son's name

Last updated at 11:28
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with their new babyPrincess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank/PA

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have named their newborn son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The announcement was made by Buckingham Palace, along with the release of a new family picture.

In the image the baby can be seen wrapped cosily in a blue knitted blanket, holding his mum's finger tightly.

August, who was born on 9 February, is the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's ninth great-grandchild.

Princess Eugenie is the third of the Queen's four granddaughters and is ninth-in-line to the throne.

The choice of the baby's middle name Philip likely pays tribute to her grandfather, who is currently a patient at the King Edward VII hospital, having been admitted on Tuesday.

Even though August's mum is a princess, he will not be an HRH nor hold a title, unless the Queen decides otherwise. This is because he was born down the female line of the Royal Family.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their wedding dayPA Media
The couple got married in 2018

The latest addition to the Royal Family was born at the exclusive Portland hospital in London, weighing 8lbs 1oz.

He was born 11th in line to the throne but will move to 12th place in the line of succession after it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child.

Sharing the photograph on her Instagram, Eugenie wrote: "Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express."

She said the photographs were taken by their "wonderful" midwife, adding: "Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy."

Your Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Is August a tribute to Prince Phillip, as well as August's middle name? Because Prince Phillip was born in August?

    🌻Stay safe🌻
    😉Candace😉

  • May the sun shine on august

  • Aww lovely name!! :)

  • Cute name! Imagine if the baby was born in August

  • August is such a cute name! I love that they are choosing something more non-traditional.

    • IcyOrangeAsh replied:
      I know! August makes me think of warm weather and being 'warm' is a good personality trait to have!

      🌻Stay safe🌻
      😉Candace😉

  • August! That's a nice name! I wanted it to be Augustus though...I don't know why but 'Augustus' sounds royal.

    🌻Stay Safe🌻
    😉Candace😉

    • NifflersHufflepuff replied:
      There were lots of Roman emperors that were called Augustus, so maybe you associate it with that.

