Marvel: WandaVision secrets revealed in Disney+ show

Marvel / Disney

Have you ever wondered about WandaVision, wanted a behind the scenes look into Loki or are eager to learn the secrets of The Winter Soldier?

Well Disney+ has assembled some of its biggest Marvel TV shows for a new series that will explain how they're made.

The series is called 'Assembled', and will stream on Disney+, taking an in-depth look into upcoming shows such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Black Widow and current series WandaVision.

Let us know the Marvel series you're looking forward to most in the comments.

WandaVision

Disney+ Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her husband Vision (Paul Bettany) star in WandaVision on Disney+

According to Parrot Analytics - a company that looks at how TV programmes are performing - WandaVision is currently the most popular TV show in the world.

The first episode of the series was streamed over 6 million times during it's opening weekend on Disney+ in the United States.

The series, which began in January, follows Wanda Maximoff (also known as Scarlet Witch) and her husband Vision through a series of wacky moments and disturbing incidents in the mysterious town of Westview - with the couple soon suspecting that things are not as they seem.

Set three weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame there are lots of references to other Marvel movies and characters.

The series also takes inspiration from retro TV shows from different periods in history as Wanda and Vision time jump in each episode, starting in black and white in the 1950s through to colour and the present day.

Disney+

Every week, WandaVision leaves fans confused with cliff-hangers and mysteries and Kat Dennings, who played astrophysicist Darcy Lewis in Thor and appears in this series, recently revealed the effort that Marvel goes to ensure that its stars don't spill any secrets.

"You know, [Marvel] send us a thing of what we can't say, instead of what we can say," she said.

But fans will have the chance to learn all the secrets from the series when Assembled: The Making of WandaVision drops on Disney+ on 12 March.

This isn't the first time Disney+ have given fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of its biggest shows. The Mandalorian's secrets were revealed in Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian following the end of season one and two.