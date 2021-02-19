Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: The show returns this weekend

ITV Ant and Dec are back!

There might be a Masked-Singer-shaped hole in our weekend telly watching, but Ant and Dec might be able to help fill that gap!

Their new series of Saturday Night Takeaway starts on Saturday 20 February.

Although there won't be an audience in the studio like normal, the show's producers are promising the usual special guests, as well as "live surprises and outrageous stunts".

So what can we expect from the new series? And will you be watching? Make sure you let us know by joining in with our vote!

What to expect from the new series

Fans will be pleased to know that the Undercover and I'm a Celebrity...Get Out of Me Ear games will play a big part as usual.

Pandas Bam and Boo will also make an appearance - they're not typical pandas, but Ant and Dec in very realistic costumes! This time their antics involve a teddy bear's picnic.

The presenting pair will be joined by some familiar faces in the new series, including The Masked Singer detective Davina McCall as well as I'm A Celeb star and Olympic athlete Sir Mo Farah.

The new series starts on ITV on Saturday 20 February at 7pm.

Will there be anything different?

Similar to The Voice and The Masked Singer, instead of a live studio audience there'll be a virtual one of over 300 people. It might be a bit like the finale of the last series of Saturday Night Takeaway, which had to follow social distancing rules because of the pandemic.

There'll also be a new online-only series of spin-off shows which will feature new interviews with Ant and Dec and "exclusive behind the scenes gossip".

So we want to know, will you be watching the new series? Let us know by voting! Don't forget to add your comments below too.

