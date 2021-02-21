play
Watch Newsround

Max the 'Miracle' therapy dog receives a special animal OBE

Last updated at 06:42
comments
View Comments
Max with his order of merit medal around his neckPDSA
Here's Max looking smart wearing his new medal!

A Springer spaniel, nicknamed Max the Miracle Dog, has been awarded a top honour by a vet charity, in recognition of the "unprecedented" effect he has had on people's wellbeing.

The PDSA have praised 13-year old Max for the "positive and life-altering impact" he has made on "hundreds of thousands of people worldwide".

Max's owner Kerry began posting videos of their daily walks in the beautiful scenery of the Lake District, and they quickly became a viral hit.

The award - the PDSA Order of Merit is usually reserved for police or search and rescue dogs but Max is the first "civilian" dog to be given the honour.

The medal was first awarded in 2014. Just 32 outstanding animals (dogs and horses) have been recognised for their work.

Angela, Kerry and the dogs with Prince William and KateKerry Irving
Max has met more than 10,000 people and includes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in his list of many friends!

Max and his owner became best friends whilst Kerry was struggling with his mental health, two years after being injured in a car crash.

They have travelled round the country meeting people at schools and in groups to tell their story, and Kerry has written a book about their adventures together.

The charity say Max "provides a feel-good factor" for his followers.

Max and KerryPDSA
Locksmith Kerry Irving shares daily videos of Max's walks on Facebook

Along side his owners and, now his canine friends Paddy and Harry, has now raised over £300,000 for a number of charities.

"We receive daily messages from people all over the world, saying how Max's adventures make them smile and bring joy to their life" said Kerry.

We agree - he certainly makes us smile!

Kerry and his dogs
Max, with his best pals - Kerry (hooman), Paddy and Harry

More like this

max-the-dog.

Fundraising dog Max to get his own statue in the Lake District

dog-day.

International Dog Day: Labrador is the most popular dog in the UK

Border-collie-puppy.

Quiz: Do you know how clever animals can be?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

The Falcon, Vision, Loki, Wanda Maximoff.

Disney to reveal the secrets of Marvel's biggest TV shows

comments
Ant and Dec.

Did you enjoy Saturday Night Takeaway?

comments
Wilfried Zaha taking a knee.

Some leading footballers to stop taking a knee

comments
77
Newsround Home