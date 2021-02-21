Max the 'Miracle' therapy dog receives a special animal OBE

PDSA Here's Max looking smart wearing his new medal!

A Springer spaniel, nicknamed Max the Miracle Dog, has been awarded a top honour by a vet charity, in recognition of the "unprecedented" effect he has had on people's wellbeing.

The PDSA have praised 13-year old Max for the "positive and life-altering impact" he has made on "hundreds of thousands of people worldwide".

Max's owner Kerry began posting videos of their daily walks in the beautiful scenery of the Lake District, and they quickly became a viral hit.

The award - the PDSA Order of Merit is usually reserved for police or search and rescue dogs but Max is the first "civilian" dog to be given the honour.

The medal was first awarded in 2014. Just 32 outstanding animals (dogs and horses) have been recognised for their work.

Kerry Irving Max has met more than 10,000 people and includes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in his list of many friends!

Max and his owner became best friends whilst Kerry was struggling with his mental health, two years after being injured in a car crash.

They have travelled round the country meeting people at schools and in groups to tell their story, and Kerry has written a book about their adventures together.

The charity say Max "provides a feel-good factor" for his followers.

PDSA Locksmith Kerry Irving shares daily videos of Max's walks on Facebook

Along side his owners and, now his canine friends Paddy and Harry, has now raised over £300,000 for a number of charities.

"We receive daily messages from people all over the world, saying how Max's adventures make them smile and bring joy to their life" said Kerry.

We agree - he certainly makes us smile!