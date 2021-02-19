Back to school: Primaries in Wales could reopen fully from 15 March

Getty Images

Primary schools for children aged eight and over could reopen fully in Wales by 15 March - if Covid cases in the country continue to fall.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will announce his plans for getting more children back to school in Wales, later today.

Some older children may also go back to school by 15 March.

However, stay-at-home lockdown rules are expected to stay in place for another three weeks.

Children aged between three and seven - those in the foundation phase - are returning to school from Monday.

The Welsh Government said that people still need to stick to current restrictions to ensure a safe return to school.

The announcement is the latest review of the coronavirus lockdown imposed in Wales before Christmas.

What is happening elsewhere in the UK?

Wale's decision on when schools can reopen is different to England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

This is because each country is in control of its own coronavirus restrictions.

In England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will announce a plan for the easing of lockdown on 22 February.

This will include the dates schools can reopen to all children.

He has confirmed that any return to the schools won't happen until at least 8 March.

He has also promised schools would get a two-week warning to prepare for students going back so teachers and parents can get ready.

Primary schools in Wales will reopen for kids between the ages of three and seven from 22 February.

However, the government has said it's not in a position to allow all pupils to return and hasn't given a date on other year groups.

In Northern Ireland, schools remained closed to most students until at least 8 March.

Pupils in Scotland are starting a gradual return to school from Monday.