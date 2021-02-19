Mbappe or Haaland - who's the new G.O.A.T?

Getty Images

Move over Messi and forget Ronaldo, because there are two new G.O.A.Ts in town.

Erling Braut Haaland and Kylian Mbappe outshone both in the Champions League last-16 round of matches with Mbappe scoring a hat-trick for PSG against Messi's Barcelona.

Meanwhile Borussia Dortmund's Haaland, scored twice in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Sevilla.

"When I saw Mbappe scored a hat-trick, I got free motivation so thanks to him," said Haaland after his two goals in Spain.

As for Ronaldo, he failed to score in his match, as his team Juventus lost 2-1 to Porto.

So when it comes to Messi and Ronaldo, arguably the two greats of all time (GOATS), Are Haaland and Mbappe about to take their crown?

Despite being two of the greatest players, who have dominated the world of football for over ten years, Messi and Ronaldo are getting old and closer to the end of their careers.

Ronaldo aged 36 and Messi aged 33, have won 11 of the past 12 Ballons d'Or - the award for the best player in the world - between them.

Ronaldo is thought to be the top scorer in the history of football with 763 goals for Sporting Lisbon, Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal.

He is the top scorer in Champions League history (a competition he has won five times), Real Madrid's record scorer and is seven goals off the record for men's international goals.

Messi is La Liga's all-time top scorer and Barcelona's record scorer. The Argentine has won the Champions League four times.

But both are playing in underachieving teams - and, although still really impressive, their high achieving numbers are starting to slide.

But how do their stats compare to Mbappe and Haaland?

Getty Images Kylian Mbappe is averaging a goal every 108 minutes in the Champions League this season. Erling Braut Haaland is taking just 54 minutes for each of his

Both Mbappe and Haaland have impressed at a young age playing in Europe's top cup competition. But how do they compare to Messi and Ronaldo?

French forward Mbappe's hat trick took his overall goal tally in the Champions League to 24 goals in just 41 appearances.

At the same age of 22 years and 58 days, Messi had only managed 17 goals from his 33 Champions League appearances for Barcelona.

As for Ronaldo, he had scored zero goals in the Champions League after after making 26 appearances for Manchester United.

Meanwhile Norwegian, Haaland - who is only 20-years-old - has a record 18 goals in 13 games so far. That's ten more than Messi scored before he turned 21.

Getty Images Messi and Ronaldo have been the undoubted best players in the world for a decade

'We've got something to look forward to!'

Match of the Day host and former England striker, Gary Lineker said "It means we've got something to look forward to after [Ronaldo and Messi]," while speaking on BT sport.

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said: "Mbappe overshadowed Messi and Haaland overshadowed Ronaldo on a night where they both played.

"[This is the] changing of the guard. This could be another rivalry which lasts 10 years. How long have we been asking 'what's next?'"

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole said: "We didn't see these numbers even when Ronaldo and Messi were learning their trade. The frightening thing is these lads will improve."

Who do you think will be the best between Mbappe and Haaland?