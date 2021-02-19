Thousands of cold sea turtles rescued in Texas

Reuters

Thousands of sea turtles are being rescued from the cold in the US.

People living in Southern Texas, in the United States, have been teaming up to save sea turtles in the area, who have become 'stunned' by the cold.

Temperatures in the US have been very cold recently, with temperatures of around four degrees Celsius reported in Texas.

The sea turtles are being taken to the South Padre Island convention center, until they can be re-released when the temperatures get a bit warmer.

What is 'cold-stunning', and how does it happen?

Science Photo Library

Turtles are part of the reptile family, which means that they are cold-blooded - or exothermic - creatures.

As reptiles don't have feathers or fur to keep them warm when it's cold, or sweat glands to help them cool off when its hot, they have to move to warmer or colder locations to help their body to stay at just the right temperature.

For the sea turtles in Texas, because the water is too cold for the turtles, it means that their body slows down, causing them to struggle to move or eat.

If the turtles stay in the cold weather for a long time, it could cause pneumonia or even death for the turtles, if they are not able to warm their body up.

How are people helping?

ED CAUM/SOUTH PADRE ISLAND CONVENTION CENTER

"Every 15 minutes or less there's another truck or SUV that pulls up," said Ed Caum, who is the executive director of the South Padre Island Convention center: "We had trailers full yesterday coming in that had 80, 100, 50," he said.

Ed said they've collected more than 3,500 sea turtles so far.

"We're trying to do the best we can to save as many turtles as possible," said Ed.

They will stay at the convention center until the weather is warmer and they are able to return the turtles to the water.