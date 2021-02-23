Meet the girl who shares her room with over 50 tarantulas!

Snakes, tarantulas, geckos, and millipedes are not your average pets.

Nine-year-old Hollie shares her bedroom with over 50 tarantulas and a whole host of other creepy crawlies and reptiles!

Since lockdown began in the UK in March 2020, the RSPCA has been receiving lots of calls about reptiles and other exotic pets being abandoned. They say people buy these animals as pets without fully understanding the needs of the animal.

Hollie has spent years learning about her pets and uses her spare time to help others understand how to look after them.

She spoke to Newsround and shared her tips, tricks and fun facts and you can watch them here!