NASA's Perseverance robot has been travelling millions of miles toward the surface of Mars after blasting off from Florida last year.

After a seven-month journey, the rover is preparing to touch down on the Martian surface before it can begin its work searching for signs of life.

But first it has to safely land!

All the navigation data suggests it is right on track for a perfect landing. So what can we expect to happen later today?

Here's Martin with more on the mission.