play
Watch Newsround

NASA robot on target for perfect landing

NASA's Perseverance robot has been travelling millions of miles toward the surface of Mars after blasting off from Florida last year.

After a seven-month journey, the rover is preparing to touch down on the Martian surface before it can begin its work searching for signs of life.

But first it has to safely land!

All the navigation data suggests it is right on track for a perfect landing. So what can we expect to happen later today?

Here's Martin with more on the mission.

Watch more videos

NASA robot on target for perfect landing
Video

NASA robot on target for perfect landing

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess
Video

My Mum Tracy Beaker: Meet Tracy and Jess

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut
Video

Tim Peake: How to become an astronaut

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!
Video

Who's the secret singing Newsrounder?!

'There is always hope for a better day'
Video

'There is always hope for a better day'

How can microchips help reunite lost cats with their owner?
Video

How can microchips help reunite lost cats with their owner?

Robin: 'Humbled and grateful' for Masked Singer experience
Video

Robin: 'Humbled and grateful' for Masked Singer experience

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'
Video

'I hope the book makes stammerers feel understood'

Advice if issues with tech make home schooling tough
Video

Advice if issues with tech make home schooling tough

What is the digital divide?
Video

What is the digital divide?

Your Planet: Environment and nature
Video

Your Planet: Environment and nature

'I don't like to be told what I can and can't achieve'
Video

'I don't like to be told what I can and can't achieve'

'When I was your age it was illegal to be gay'
Video

'When I was your age it was illegal to be gay'

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips
Video

Life In Lockdown: Some of your top tips

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements
Video

Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible achievements

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge
Video

Junior Bake Off's Rav on her sweet experience as judge

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?
Video

What's life like in the darkness of arctic winter?

Ones to watch 2021
Video

Ones to watch 2021

Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating
Video

Wheelchair Tennis champion Gordon Reid talks about isolating

Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky
Video

Lockdown cooking idea with Ricky

'Diabetes is not my name'
Video

'Diabetes is not my name'

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators
Video

Shanequa meets some TikTok creators

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?
Video

Who is Kamala Harris and why is her new job important?

Check out these top tips for learning at home
Video

Check out these top tips for learning at home

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?
Video

What happened at Joe Biden's inauguration?

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?
Video

What's it like running a Trump/Biden souvenir shop?

Top Stories

Lauren-James, Yan-Dhanda-and-Anthony-Martial

Racism in football: 'Social media companies need to do more'

comments
Fire fall Yosemite.

Is this waterfall made from fire and lava?

comments
Addison Rae.

Addison Rae: 'Body image is a hard thing to deal with'

comments
Newsround Home