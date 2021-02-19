play
Watch Newsround

Flora and Ulysses: Hear from the stars of Disney's new film!

The 2013 book, Flora and Ulysses, has been turned into an adventurous superhero movie starring Matilda Lawler and Ben Schwartz.

The film follows Flora and her newly founded furry friend Ulysses, on a super superhero journey full of surprises.

Shanequa caught up with the stars of the film to find out the filming secrets behind making the animation look so real.

Flora played with an animal to get prepared for filming and it wasn't an animal you might expect!

